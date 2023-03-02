Sectional Girls Basketball match-up: Blair-Taylor vs. Hillsboro

CASHTON, Wis. -- Top-seeded Blair-Taylor headed to Cashton to face off with Hillsboro in a Sectional game of Girls Basketball.
It was a close battle on the hardwood. Blair-Taylor secured a notable lead during the first half, but the Tigers did not back down. Hillsboro fought hard during the second, finding themselves within a couple of points of the Wildcats as the clocked ticked down.
The comeback attempt, however, fell just short. Blair-Taylor won 57-55.
The Wildcats will face Belmont on Saturday in hopes of earning a spot in the upcoming State tournament.