Sectional Girls Basketball match-up: Blair-Taylor vs. Hillsboro

Top-seeded Blair-Taylor headed to Cashton to face off with Hillsboro in a Sectional game of Girls Basketball.

It was a close battle on the hardwood. Blair-Taylor secured a notable lead during the first half, but the Tigers did not back down. Hillsboro fought hard during the second, finding themselves within a couple of points of the Wildcats as the clocked ticked down.

The comeback attempt, however, fell just short. Blair-Taylor won 57-55.

The Wildcats will face Belmont on Saturday in hopes of earning a spot in the upcoming State tournament.

