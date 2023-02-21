Sectional Hockey: Black River Falls welcome the Rams in Semis

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wisc. (WXOW) - With the top rank in the Section, the Tigers only need to beat the #4-ranked Regis/Altoona/McDonell Co-op team to get to the Sectional Finals.
It was the Rams getting the scoring started on the Tigers' ice. They built a 3-0 lead just 8:00 into the match. That's where the score stayed through the period, with the Rams outshooting the Tigers 18-16 on their way to a 3-0 lead.
The RAM co-op team scored again early in period 2 to make it 4-0, and what looked like the start of a blowout. The Tigers would finally get things going on their home ice later in the period, burying a pair of goals in the final 2 minutes of the period. They go into the 2nd intermission trailing only 4-2.
The Tigers score early to make it a 1-goal game, and dig their way back to a tie with less than 4:00 to go in the match. Then Evan Gustafson would put the Rams on his back, burying 3 goals in the next 60 seconds to put this one away.
The Rams win big, 7-4 the final.