Seeing Double: Holmen Twins Team Up on the Court

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW)- When opposing teams' step on the court at Holmen High School, identical twins Drew and Reid Tengblad might have them seeing double.
"Every day. In school, teachers, coaches. It's been our whole life we've been mistaken for (each other). We laugh it off. It's all good, yeah," said Drew.
Even Holmen head coach Ryan Meyer initially struggled to sort them out.
When I first met them, it was really hard to keep them apart. I've learned," said Meyer. "I know how to identity who they are."
Basketball fans throughout the Coulee Region are learning how to do the same, as the brothers continue to improve in their senior season.
The duo fills up the stat sheet, combining for nearly 30 points and 15 rebounds per game, while taking advantage of the teamwork they've been building since Day 1.
"You got that built-in best friend when you get an identical twin brother. You spend your entire life with them, entire childhood, and all that chemistry you build up... I don't know about telepathic, but it's pretty darn close to that," said Reid. "We've got such a tight mental mindset to each other that I feel like we just connect on a different level than anybody else. That's why sometimes it allows us to make the plays we can't really make with any of our other teammates."
Coach Meyer says it's far from a two-man show at Holmen. It's taken a team effort to bounce back from a slow start to the year.
"Everybody on the team is stepping up," said Meyer. "Our guards are trusting our post players, our post players are trusting our guards. That's kind of been the evolution of where we are right now."
But the leadership from the Tengblad brothers has played a key role in the turnaround.
"They're really complimentary of each other," said Meyer. "They're always looking to go high-low."
"Drew has shown he's a better outside player, but I think I'm the more dominant one in the post out of the two of us," said Reid. "So, I think that works well."