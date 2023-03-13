Senior leadership lifting Luther to the State semifinals

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) Knights Nation is sure to be all fired up for this Thursday's Division 4 semifinal between Luther and Whitehall.
As for the players, they began preparations for the Norse this afternoon.
It's the 2nd trip to state in the last three years for Luther.
Logan bahr and Isaiah Schwichtenberg were on that 2021 team.
They're part of a group of 8 seniors who've played in a lot of big games over the years.
"It's a very experienced group of guys who know our program, who believe in what we do. Some of them have been with us for a long long time. I have a starter who's been with us for four years in a row. I think that experience has really important. It's helped us in the playoffs so far. We hope to keep it going with that in the next games," said head coach Brad Schaper.
"We've got a great group of guys. If one person is down or one person is having an off game, we can count on our teammates to pick us up and put a couple of baskets in. It's really nice to have a really great group of guys around us who can put the ball in the hole and do so much with the ball," said senior forward Logan Bahr.
Luther finished the regular season ranked number one in division 4 in the AP poll.
They are the number two seed at State, however.
Luther and Whitehall meet at 8:15 PM Thursday night.