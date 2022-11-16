Seniors lead the way for big program turnaround at West Salem

West Salem, Wis. (WXOW) West Salem is getting ready to step on the prep football's center stage Friday.
They'll take on Monroe in the Div. 3 title game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
This will be the Panthers 4th trip to State.
They're last one came in 2007 when they won it all.
Making it to State was a pipe dream just three years ago, in 2019, when they went 0-9.
It's been a quick rebuild for Justin Jehn and his staff and the senior class has led the way.
"Really our senior class, 17 great guys there who've been tremendous leaders. They've had three years of playing for the most part. That experience during that shortened COVID year really helped them to get their feet on the ground. They've played really well in a tough MVC Conference last year. Some good non-conference this season. They've been tremendous on the field and off the field this season just leading our program, leading our underclassmen," Jehn said.
West Salem will face a Monroe squad that averages 43 points a game.
However, the Panthers haven't allowed an opponent to score more than 14 in a game this season.
10 o'clock kickoff on Friday morning.