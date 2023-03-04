Several area athletes reach podium at WIAA Individual State Gymnastics Meet

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WXOW)- On Day 2 of the WIAA State Gymnastics Meet in Wisconsin Rapids, individual competitors took center stage.
Abby Miller, from the G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro/Cochrane Fountain-City co-op, finished the day tied for 2nd in the floor exercise. She ended up with a score of 9.383.
Ella Hemker from Sparta (9.367) was fourth place on the floor.
The Coulee Region was well-represented on the podium for vaulting. Hemker finished 2nd with a 9.467. Madilyn Fisher from Prairie du Chien/Fennimore and Morgan Siekert from Viroqua (9.367) ended up tied for 4th.
Hemker also added a 4th place finish in the uneven bars with an 8.933. Taliya Michlig from the West Salem co-op (8.917) was right behind in 5th place.
In the all-around, Hemker was the only local athlete with a top 5 showing. Her combined score of 36.50 was good for 4th place.