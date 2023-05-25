 Skip to main content
Several headed to state after Div. 2 Sectional track at Arcadia

  • Updated
TRACK1.jpg

A handful of area athletes are moving on to the state track meet after qualifying at sectionals Thursday at Arcadia.

The Logan Boys dominated the competition after taking the team title. Avin Smith took home first in both the 110 meter hurdles as well as the triple jump.

The Rangers' Julie Yang will represent the north side after taking bronze in the 100 meter dash. Collin Conzemius of Aquinas won the boys side just like he did at regionals on Monday.

TRACK2.jpg

As for hosting Arcadia, Trey Lyga is moving on after a 4th place finish in boys discus.

Click here for full results of Thursday's meet.

State track begins June 2 at UW-La Crosse.

