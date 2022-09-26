Silcox, Fortney help Aquinas tennis to MVC title

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Danica Silcox won the Number One singles, Kate Fortney won the Number Two singles, and the Aquinas Lady Blugolds scored 67 points as a team to claim the MVC conference title at Green Island Tennis Courts on Monday.
Silcox defeated Central's Siena Torgerud 6-0, 6-1.
Fortney also took down someone from the Central team- she beat Allison Culp 6-1, 6-1.
The RiverHawks claim the MVC's top Number One doubles team. Their duo of Katie Johnson and Odessa Barreyro defeated Onalaska's twosome of Summer Nicolai and Campbell Nitti 6-1, 6-0.
Central finished in 2nd as a team with 60 points.