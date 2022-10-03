 Skip to main content
Skemp, Koch give Aquinas two meet champions at Chileda Classic

  • Updated
Jonathan Skemp from Aquinas led from start to finish at the Chileda Classic on Monday

The Chileda Classic took place at Luther High School. A cross country tradition for local high school teams.

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW)- Blugolds runner Jonathan Skemp won the boys race, and Naomi Koch followed with another Aquinas win in the girls race on Monday evening at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem. 

Skemp paced the field with a time of 16:37. Kristoffer Sandal from Blair-Taylor and Daniel Wilson from Logan rounded out the top 3. 

Chippewa Falls took home the team title, while Logan finished 2nd. 

In the girls race, Koch's time of 21:02 paced the field. Lauren Wickus from Luther was the runner-up. 

Brookwood took home the team title- the Falcons placed five runners in the top 11. 

