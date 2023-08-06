Sparta aims to build off of 1-7 campaign last year

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - After going 1-7 in 2022, the Spartans hope their newest bunch of athletes will take strikes this season.
Head Coach Adam Dow says his expectations for Sparta don't change over time. They are being competitive in the MVC while taking positive steps.
He preaches going 1-0 every week and winning each and every practice in order to reach that goal.
There's plenty of youth on the roster, but Dow says the best players will get their hands on the pigskin.
"I think any time you look at the skillset of your players, you try to get them in the best positions for their skillsets," Dow said. "We've been tinkering with some different things so that we can get our athletes the ball out in space. Overall, we don't necessarily change what we do. We try to create a playbook that can utilize the athletes we have."
"I see if we can run the ball on everyone, then we don't really need to pass the ball much," senior quarterback Thomas Laufenberg said. "I mean I love passing the ball, don't get me wrong, but if we can run the ball and we can be successful pounding the run, I'll take that all day."
"We have a lot more discipline this year," senior defensive back Ryne Brueggeman said. "We have a lot more leadership throughout junior, senior and sophomore groups. Coaches are a lot on top of more things and we have a lot more new people that are going to show up on Friday nights."
Dow added that his team doesn't talk about championships until they beat all the teams in their conference.
Sparta opens their season at Black River Falls on August 18, which will be the first matchup between the two teams since 2019 when the Spartans won 70-16.