Sparta falls in tournament opener to Elk Mound 72-43

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - The Holiday Basketball Tournament hosted by West Salem High School tipped off Wednesday afternoon as Sparta fell to Elk Mound 72-43.
The Spartans found themselves down early and could never catch back up to the Mounders, but had some nice plays in the first half.
Those include fast break layups off of turnovers and a three-pointer by Layden Bender immediately after a free throw miss that was rebounded by the Spartans.
Bender led Sparta with 19 points while Zach Gibson tacked on 11 of his own. Ryan Bartig and Kaden Russo led Elk Mound with 16 and 15 points respectively.