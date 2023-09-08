Sparta survives late Tomah TD

Tomah, Wis. (WXOW) Sparta and Tomah have been playing football against each other since 1894.
Safe to say the 2023 version of this rivalry will be on the most memorable.
Jackson Steffel hit Eli Brown with a touchdown with 15 seconds left.
Tomah went for two and the win, but the Sparta defense came up with a stop.
Sparta hangs on for a 21-20 win.
Each team scored on their opening possession.
Steffel hit Owen Buckendahl for a TD toss to give Tomah the lead.
The Spara answered with a long TD pass from Thomas Laufenberg to Grant Geier.