Spring Grove holds off late charge, defeats Mankato Loyola to advance to state semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WXOW)- Elijah Solum scored a game-high sixteen points, including the first seven for the Lions, as Spring Grove defeated Mankato Loyola 39-38 in the Class A state quarterfinals on Wednesday evening.
The Lions had a 39-31 lead with under two minutes to play before the Crusaders closed the gap late.
"Survive and advance. It's a cliche, but at this point in time in the locker room, that's all we cared about, that's all we talked about," said head coach Wade Grinde. "One-point win, twenty-point win, it means the same thing. It' a W in the column and we're playing on Friday."
Spring Grove, who is trying for the first state title in program history, now moves on to the semifinals. They'll play New Life Academy at 2pm on Friday, March 24 at the Target Center.