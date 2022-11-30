Spring Grove Lions hungry for third state title in school history

SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WXOW)- Spring Grove has a chance this weekend to further establish themselves as a powerhouse program in 9-man football in Minnesota. If they can beat Mountain Iron-Buhl, they'll take home their 3rd state title in the last six years.
It's a battle of unbeatens in the title game. Both the Lions and Rangers are a perfect 13-0 on the year.
Expect Spring Grove to air it out. They've got a big-armed quarterback in Eli Solum, who passed for more than 2200 yards to go along with 32 touchdowns in the regular season.
"They're going to run a zone coverage, so our guys are going to have to go make plays down the middle," Solum said. "We got 6'4" on the outsides, and good slot receivers. They've got to go make plays and I'll try to put the ball on them best I can."
"We have to make sure we win that battle at the line of scrimmage," said Spring Grove head coach Kody Moore. "They do a really nice job getting off the ball and being physical and aggressive, and the plan is for us to match that. We've done a great job all year long of being able to run and throw, and our defense has been stout, so we're just real excited for the opportunity to play a great opponent.