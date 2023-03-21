Spring Grove Lions ready to roar at State

Spring Grove, Minn. (WXOW) And you thought the state tournament season was over.
Not so.
The Spring Grove boys take center stage in the Minnesota Class A State Tournament Wednesday.
The Lions will make their second trip to State in school history.
They won the Section 1A title and rolled through the season with a 29-1 record.
That included a win over defending Class A state champ Hayfield in the section playoffs.
Spring Grove is the number 3 seed in the tournament but finishing number one is at the top of their minds.
"It's what we dreamed about for thge season. It's what we put all our hard work into, coming in here practicing and getting up and lifting in the mornings. It's a dream come true to be at state and play in Williams Arena because that's going to be a super-cool experience," said junior Elijah Solum.
"Any small school our size that gets to play for a state championship and win a state championship, it's more than just for our kids. Our whole community will get behind that. We've had back-to-back state football championships, so the kids understand that's a possibility. But to do it in basketball would be the first time ever so they want to make history," said head coach Wade Grinde.
Wednesday's tip against Mankato Loyola is set for 5 o'clock at Williams Arena.