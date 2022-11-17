 Skip to main content
Spring Grove Lions roar into State finals

Spring Grove beats Fertile-Beltrami

Minneapolis (WXOW)  Spring Grove will play for the MSHSL 9-man state championship after beating Fertile-Beltrami 27-6 in a semifinal game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Eli Solum led the way with three touchdowns.  

He also had 67 rushing yards on 19 carries.

Hunter Holland was a force as well running for 130 yards on 17 carries for the Lions.

Spring Grove will play Mountain Iron Buhl in the championship at U.S. Bank on December 3.

