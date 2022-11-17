Spring Grove Lions roar into State finals

Minneapolis (WXOW) Spring Grove will play for the MSHSL 9-man state championship after beating Fertile-Beltrami 27-6 in a semifinal game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Eli Solum led the way with three touchdowns.
He also had 67 rushing yards on 19 carries.
Hunter Holland was a force as well running for 130 yards on 17 carries for the Lions.
"One of the first things you think of when you win a game like this is the joy that you get out of being able to spend more time with these guys. You know, I - it's such a great bunch. Always emotional to think about that. Regardless of what happens in a few weeks, it is the last few weeks that we get to spend together as a group, so we're going to savor every day, I'll tell you that much. I know these guys are going to work hard and play their best game here in a couple weeks," said Aquinas head coach Kody Moore.
Spring Grove will play Mountain Iron Buhl in the championship at U.S. Bank on December 3.