St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura takes down La Crescent on the pitch

  Updated
The La Crescent girls soccer team hosted the St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura Saints

LA CRESCENT, Min. (WXOW) - The La Crescent girls soccer team hosted the St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura Saints.

The Saints would get on the board first with a pair of goals in the first half before cruising to a 4-1 win over the Lancers.

