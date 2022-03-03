Stands fill up at Bangor Blair-Taylor semifinals matchup

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Bangor took the win 56-50 over Blair-Taylor in the semifinals matchup at Independence High School.
Bangor's Joeryn Freit passed to Madeline Janisch, who tossed it up for two; Bangor trailed by two.
The Blair-Taylor Wildcats kept a lead through the first half of the game with a quick two-pointer from Abby Thompson.
Bangor was right behind the Wildcats with a three-pointer from Taylor Jacobson to trail by one.
Bangor came out into the second half with energy, quickly taking the lead.
Lindsay Steien passed to Chloe Wagner for a two-pointer; Blair-Taylor trailed by three.
Halfway through the second half Bangor's Jacobson off the rebound for a three-pointer.
Nora Tucker tried to get under the net and passed back out to Freit for another Bangor three-pointer.