Stands fill up at Bangor Blair-Taylor semifinals matchup

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Bangor took the win 56-50 over Blair-Taylor in the semifinals matchup at Independence High School. 

Bangor's Joeryn Freit passed to Madeline Janisch, who tossed it up for two; Bangor trailed by two. 

The Blair-Taylor Wildcats kept a lead through the first half of the game with a quick two-pointer from Abby Thompson. 

Bangor was right behind the Wildcats with a three-pointer from Taylor Jacobson to trail by one. 

Bangor came out into the second half with energy, quickly taking the lead. 

blair-taylor bangor matchup.jpg

Lindsay Steien passed to Chloe Wagner for a two-pointer; Blair-Taylor trailed by three. 

Halfway through the second half Bangor's Jacobson off the rebound for a three-pointer.

Nora Tucker tried to get under the net and passed back out to Freit for another Bangor three-pointer. 