State title bid comes up short for Spring Grove

MINNEAPOLIS (WXOW) - Three players score in double figures as New Life Academy has a hot second half to defeat Spring Grove 51-35 in a Class A semifinal in the 2023 MSHSL State Boys Basketball Tournament at the Target Center.
Austin Woolf had 13, Erick Reader 11, and John Kirschling scored 10 to lead the Eagles to the win in Minneapolis.
Jaxon Strinmoen dropped 15 for the Lions.
The two teams swapped leads in the first half and went to the break tied at 18.
Coming out in the second half, Tysen Grinde hit a three for Spring Grove to move them out in front 21-18. Erick Reader answered with a three followed a few moments later with a couple of free throws to give the Eagles the lead at 23-21.
They kept moving the lead out to four while Jacob Olerud and Strinmoen came back with baskets to cut the lead to two each time at 25-23 and 27-25 with 12:37 left in the half.
New Life then went on a 16-0 run behind threes from Kirschling and Woolf to move out to a 41-25 lead with 9:08 remaining.
The Eagles got their largest lead of the game at 17 with Woolf three with 7:37 left that pushed the score to 44-27.
Six straight points by Strinmoen trimmed the lead and brought the game to 46-33 at the 5:26 mark. An Elijah Solum jumper at 5:00 made the score 47-35.
The Lions didn't score the rest of the game.
For the game, the Eagles shot 40-percent from the field versus 28-percent for Spring Grove.
New Life Academy plays Russel-Tyler-Ruthton in the Class A championship Saturday morning at the Target Center.