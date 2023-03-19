State title is a storybook ending for Luther's Schaper

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- In his final game as head coach at Onalaska Luther, Brad Schaper led the Knights to their first state championship in school history.
The longtime leader of the Knights decided this year would be his last prior to the team qualifying for a spot in Madison.
Once Luther did make it back to the state tournament for the second time in three years, players wanted to give their beloved coach a proper send-off.
Schaper isn't surprised they were able to get it done.
"The goal that they had at the beginning of the year was to get here and finish their job, and they did," he said. "I think when you invest that much in each other, that's where it pays off and that's where you see the emotion."
"He loves us so much, on and off the floor," said senior guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg. "He's like a father-figure to most of us, too, outside of our other fathers. So I just want to thank you so much."
"Just who he is as a person, not just a coach. Developing us as a person- it means the world having a guy like this in our lives," said junior forward Logan Bahr. "Getting him a state championship meant the world to us."
Schaper recorded 221 wins across sixteen seasons with Luther.