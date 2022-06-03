State Track and Field: A pair of Riverhawks take flight on the high jump

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - A Couple Central Seniors were in the running for the top spot in the State high jump.
Colin Adams cleared the first 3 heights, before running into trouble at 6' 04". His 6' 02" would be enough for an 8th place finish to pick up a team point.
Jackson Warren easily cleared the 6' 04" height that troubled his teammate. However, he could not go any higher than that.
The Riverhawk claims 4th place and a spot on the podium: "Last year I was nervous, but, this year, I was all calm. I wasn't stressing at all. I don't know, I just had confidence in myself. Also, last year was jumping in like an inch puddle. I was slipping. But no, this year was nice."
Warren and Adams combine for 6 points in the race for a team title.