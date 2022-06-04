State Track and Field: Conzemius cleans up the competition on final day

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Aquinas Junior Collin Conzemius entered the final day of competition looking for a podium in 3 events.
The Blugold carried on a school tradition by winning the 100 meter dash in Division 2, with a time of 11.02 sec. This makes the third consecutive year Aquinas wins this race.
"It feels amazing. I've been looking foprward to this day for so long. I was always like 'I have to live in Lukas [Beck]'s shadow' last year, but it feels great to start my own thing. To get out of that shadow, I guess. I think it feels good to come out and hold on to that legacy of Aquinas sprinting," said the Blugold speedster.
Conzemius added another top spot before the day was done. He claimed the 200 meter dash title in Division 2 with a time of 21.95.
But his day was still not over yet. The Junior also served as anchor for his team's 4x100 relay, helping them secure 2nd place at 43.5 seconds.