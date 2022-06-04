 Skip to main content
State Track and Field: Fried stays leaps and bounds ahead of competition

Bennett Fried Triple Jump

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - After collecting second place in Friday's long jump, the Central Junior returned for the triple jump with a vengeance.

His leap of 46' 9.5" was nearly a foot further than the nearest competitor's.

"To be honest, I didn't think it was as far as it was when I landed, but when he said 46 I was jumping through the roof," said Fried. "I didn't know if it would win it for me or not, but luckily it did. I'm happy with it for sure."

Fried will be looking for a sweep of these jumps when he returns to the track next year.

