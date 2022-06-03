State Track and Field: Fried takes second in long jump

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Bennett Fried started the day among the favorites for the state title in the long jump.
He showed why the expectations were so high when he posted the top qualifying distance of 23 feet 2.25 inches in his first attempt.
He was not able to top that in his final runs and ends the day just .75 inches short of the top spot.
The Junior says he is ready to return next year in hopes for #1: "I just want to be out here again, this is a great feeling to finally be out here. I have wanted to do it since I was little. Been coming to the state track meet every year, and I've wanted to be out here every year. So, it's a great accompishment for me."
HIs second place finish rewards the Riverhawks with 8 points as they compete for the team title.