State Track and Field: Riverhawks relay squads race to the podiums

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Central Boys team had a pair of relay teams competing in Saturday's Finals, hoping for a spot on the podium.
The 4x100 team of Jackson Warren, Bennett Fried, Cole Lapp, and Isaac Dauffenbach took 2nd in their Division 1 competition, posting a time of 42.40 seconds. That was only .21 seconds shy of the lead.
Fried, Lapp, and Dauffenbach returned for the 4x200 and were joined by Quinn Servais. They would just make a podium spot as they finish 6th with a time of 1:29.19. That was only .64 behind the leaders.
These competitions proved massive for the Riverhawks as they collected 35 points on the day and finished tied for 3rd.