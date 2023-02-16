State's top prep skiers ready to challenge Mt. La Crosse

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Some of Wisconsin's best high school skiers and snowboarders will hit the slopes at Mount La Crosse this weekend to try and take home some hardware.
The 48th annual Wisconsin State High School Ski and Snowboard Championships will begin Saturday morning.
More than 400 alpine athletes are set to take part including some from the Central/Logan and Aquinas/Onalaska/West Salem co-op teams.
Mount La Crosse General Manager Darcie Breidel says she expects high-level competition all weekend long.
"We definitely take a lot of pride in hosting this event. It's been around for a long time...this is our 30th season hosting the state ski meet. There are some of the top competitors in the state coming out here. We've got some really great local competitors too, and all season they've been going up against one another so it's going to be really proud to see how they measure up to some of the other schools across. Definitely proud of our local athletes and going to be cheering them on as well," Breidel said.
Several area all-state finishers from 2022 will look to return to the podium this year including AOWS sophomore Bodie Callaway and La Crosse junior Stefan Kovacs.
The three-day event wraps up on Monday.
For a detailed schedule, click here:
2023 Wisconsin State High School Ski & Snowboard Championships (explorelacrosse.com)