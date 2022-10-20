Struggling Stevens Point next hurdle for UW-L

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The Eagles are firmly in control of their own destiny will begin the stretch run this week.
They'll play three of their last four games at home starting with UW-Stevens Point this Saturday.
The Eagles will be heavy favorites against the 1-5 Pointers.
UW-L handled that role well last week when they won big at Eau Claire.
They beat Stevens Point 56-3 last season.
So, this will be one of those classic "trap" games and the eagles know they need to avoid the trap.
"Coach Janus told us to approach it like it was a national championship game. That's pretty much how we've been approaching every game since we lost to Whitewater. We're looking at every game as the playoffs, so we have to play our best. They're having a little bit of a down year but that doesn't mean we can just show up and play," said quarterback Cade Garcia.
"There's a lot going on. I think our players have been pretty locked in. They know what they need to do over the next four weeks. They know this is the grind now. They know they have four weeks to put their resume' together right now. I don't think they've been distracted," said head coach Matt Janus.
Kickoff at 1 PM at Harring Stadium.
It's Homecoming and the school will recognize the 1992 national champions at halftime.