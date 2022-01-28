The Aquinas Lady Blugolds travelled to Holmen, and came home with a win

Holmen, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Lady Blugolds of Aquinas are ranked 2nd in division 4 for the MVC. After making the trip to Holmen, the Blugolds returned to La Crosse with another victory and a step closer to claiming the top spot in division 4.
Aquinas struggles early on when it came to actually scoring baskets. Their defense however, was firing on all cylinders. Whenever Aquinas missed a chance to score, it was like the defense would tighten up and tried to force every turnover they could. They were successful in doing so too. A good chunk of their 1st half points were scored off of turnovers.
Jacy Weisbrod finished with 19 points and Shea bahr ended the night with 14 points.
Final Score: 66-36 Aquinas Blugolds