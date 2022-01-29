The Bellevue men take down the V-Hawks on the hardwood

La Crosse, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Viterbo men's basketball team hosted the Bellevue Bruins. Hoping to get their 12th win of the year, Viterbo fought tooth and nail all the way to the end. However they would fall short of a win and are now .500 on the season.
Both teams took a little bit to get things going offensive side of the ball. Going into the half Viterbo was up 30-23, and things were looking up for them. It's unclear what went on in the Bruins locker room, but they came into the second half ready to play hard. And that's exactly what they did.
Robert Cunitz (Viterbo): 14 points, 1 assist, 3 rebounds
Paulo Araujo (Bellevue): 19 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds
Final Score: 59-53