The Blackhawks take on Arcadia at their home field

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Arcadia took the win 20-14, over the Blackhawks Friday night.
Both teams fighting to take the lead through the first quarter.
On the third down with 14 yards to go, Blackhawks' Benson McDowell looked for an opening and Owen Zahm was waiting in the end zone. Viroqua took the lead 7-0 with the field goal.
In the second quarter Arcadia's ball on the second down, Kaiden Rotering fired the ball down to Jordan Rotering and it was good putting Arcadia on the scoreboard - trailing 6-7.
Viroqua's ball, fourth down on the 22 yard line, McDowell sent the ball down to Kayden Sullivan in the end zone; the score was 14-6.