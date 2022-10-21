The Cardinals fly high with a win over the Bluegolds

Bangor, WISC. (WXOW) - Seneca-Wauzeka-Steuben Bluegolds traveled to Bangor to take on the Cardinals in a Division 7 showdown.
Allowing zero points in the first half and only 6 in the second half, Bangor's defense dominated the game. They forced a three-and-out on almost every drive and when the Bluegolds went for it on 4th down, they were successful at stopping that too.
The Cardinals offense was a crucial part in this game as well. They were able to march the ball down the field with the help of Tanner Jones and Cody Peterson at running back. Peterson scoring a massive 58-yard touchdown run the first quarter. They both combined for a total of 207 yards.
Junior QB Nolan Michek was able to complete a few big-yard pass plays down the stretch, but more importantly he was solid where it counts, in the Redzone. He finished with 114 yards and 3 TDs.
Bangor advances with a 33-6 win over Seneca-Wauzeka-Steuben