The Coulee Region Cyclones host the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Sabers

  Updated
The Coulee Region Cyclones hosted Chippewa Falls.

West Salem, WISC. (WXOW) - The Coulee Region Cyclones entering this game with a record of 8-4. The Sabers not far behind with a 7-4 record.

In the first period the Cyclones took control of the game. Freshman forward Brook Borkenhagen set up Julianna Stier with an incredible no-look, back-door pass to put the Coulee Region up by one.

CFM found their stride in the second period with a quick rebound goal from junior Kinley Laux. After successfully holding off a two-person powerplay, alternate captain Paige Steinmetz fires off a shot from the blue line and puts it in glove-side.

That goal puts the Sabers in the lead and gives them the win.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Sabers win 2-1.

