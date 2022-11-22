The Coulee Region Cyclones open the season in thrilling fashion

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Onalaska Girls Co-Op opened the new season with a new name, The Coulee Region Cyclones. They hosted the Eau Claire Area Stars at the Omni Center.
Eau Claire got on the board in the First Period and would hold the 1-0 lead into the 3rd period when Coulee Region's Samara Collins scored the first goal of her career in the first game of her career. MaKenna Laflure would put two more goals in for the Cyclones and the Stars would put one more in to send the game into overtime.
It would be in double overtime when Makenna Laflure completed her hat trick to win the game for Coulee Region 4-3.