The Luther Lady Knights nobly defended their homecourt against the Lancers

A border battle between the Knights of Luther and the Lancers of La Crescent went down to the last couple of minutes.
Onalaska, Wisc. (WXOW) - A border battle between the Knights of Luther and the Lancers of La Crescent went down to the last couple of minutes.

It was a back and forth game for this non-conference match-up. Luther would jump ahead with a three pointer only for the Lancers to come right back and score two lay-ups, and vice versa. 

Both teams played great both defensively and offensively.  It wasn't the highest scoring game but plays were being executed and defenses were playing tough. 

The determining factor for this bout was stamina.  Whoever could play hard the longest would walk away with this one, and Luther did just that.  In the later minutes of the second half the Knights were able to go on a run that La Crescent would not be able to come back from. 

Molly Bills (La Crescent-Hokah) - 18 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal

Rachel Koenig (Luther) - 15 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals

Final Score: 57-48 Luther

