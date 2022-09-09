The Norsemen take the win in Blackhawk territory

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Norsemen take the win over the Blackhawks, 47-15.
Westby was off to a quick start Friday night, with a touchdown right at the start of the game.
Second down for Westby and Bo Milutinovich with a short pass to Garrett Vatland. He booked it down the sideline for a Norsemen touchdown; Westby led 12-0.
With 20 second left in the first quarter, Milutinovich with a hand-off to Vatland. He broke through for another Westby touchdown. Norsemen were up 27-0.
Same quarter, 15 second left, Viroqua's Benson McDowell stepping back and looking for an opening. He fired the ball down the field and Westby's Milutinovich with an interception - running the ball to lead the Norsemen 33-0.
Norsemen took the win 47-15 over Viroqua.