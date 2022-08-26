The Raiders take on Whitehall at Arcadia

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Arcadia clinched the win over Whitehall 22-19, Friday night.
Arcadia was trailing 7-0 when Egan Pauly hooked up with Cam Boland on a 25-yard touchdown pass.
With Jordan Rotering's two-point conversion, Raiders' took the lead, 8-7, early in the game.
With Arcadia down by five with just two minutes left in the first half, Pauly charged down the field for a 36-yard touchdown to give the Raiders a 14-13 lead.
Pauly ended his night with 102 yards on 7 carries and two touchdowns - one passing and one rushing.
Raiders took the win 22-19 over Whitehall.