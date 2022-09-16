The Red Hawks fly back to G-E-T with a victory

Viroqua, Wisc. (WXOW) - A battle of the birds took place tonight. This time it was the Viroqua Blackhawks hosting the G-E-T Red Hawks.
The run game was the bread and butter for the Red Hawks tonight. They were able to push all the way down the field with their shifty yet powerful run game.
In the first quarter G-E-T senior Warren Stoner gets the handoff and finds an opening to the outside. He then turns on the jets and bursts down the field for 63-yard Red Hawks touchdown.
The G-E-T Red Hawks win this one 52-7.