The Viterbo Lady V-Hawks fall to Bellevue University

La Crosse, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Bellevue Lady Bruins take down Viterbo and knock them to 5-2 in NSAA competition. 

Viterbo was favored to win this one over Bellevue, but the Bruins did not seem to care.  The score was tied 27-27 at half time and the V-Hawks were starting to get frustrated.  Bellevue had an explosive second half outscoring Viterbo by 18 and out performing them on almost every aspect of the game. 

Top Performers:

Miranda Hennings (Bellevue) - 21 PTS, 1 STL, 1 AST, 3 REB

Ellie Hoesley (Viterbo) - 12 PTS, 1 AST, 6 REB  

Final Score: 73-54

