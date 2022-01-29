The Viterbo Lady V-Hawks fall to Bellevue University

La Crosse, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Bellevue Lady Bruins take down Viterbo and knock them to 5-2 in NSAA competition.
Viterbo was favored to win this one over Bellevue, but the Bruins did not seem to care. The score was tied 27-27 at half time and the V-Hawks were starting to get frustrated. Bellevue had an explosive second half outscoring Viterbo by 18 and out performing them on almost every aspect of the game.
Top Performers:
Miranda Hennings (Bellevue) - 21 PTS, 1 STL, 1 AST, 3 REB
Ellie Hoesley (Viterbo) - 12 PTS, 1 AST, 6 REB
Final Score: 73-54