Thomas signs with Greek club

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) Onalaska's Matt Thomas has found a new home overseas in Greece.
He has signed to play with Panathinaikos of the Euro League.
Thomas has been without a team since the Chicago Bulls declined to pick up his option for this season back in July.
He's played three seasons in the NBA.
Last year Thomas played in 40 games for the Bulls, averaging 4 points a game.
The 28-year sharpshooter spent his first two seasons as a professional playing in Europe before making the move to the NBA for the 2019-2020 season.