Three brothers refereeing one game makes an everlasting memory

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - The WIAA continues to face referee shortages, but the Korger brothers have proven that there is no shortage of a good time when putting on the stripes.
The Korger brothers grew up with referees, around referees, and as referees. With over 100 years of combined experience, there was one game in Viroqua that stands out from the rest.
Roger, Steve, and Pat refereed a game together.
"When you're refereeing with your brothers, you know they got your back," said Pat Korger.
"We're comfortable with each other. We know our weaknesses and our strengths and who talks the most. Who blows the whistle the most," said Roger.
The Korger family has been a staple to high school athletics in the Coulee Region and it doesn't go unnoticed.
"Our mom and dad are brought up a lot but ex coaches or current coaches saying that your mom and dad would have been so proud of you, seeing you guys doing this together," said Steve.
The brothers understanding of the importance of sports is what keeps them going.
"They can learn a lot about the game itself. It isn't about points, it isn't about who won the most games. It's about learning how to deal with people. It's always rewarding to see kids succeed and learn from their failures and overcome adversity," said Pat.
If interested in refereeing for the WIAA, you can get started by clicking HERE.