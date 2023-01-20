Tomah boys beat the buzzer, top Arcadia 42-41

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - It was an old school slug fest as the Tomah boys got a 42-41 home win over Arcadia Friday night.
It took a while for the scoring to start, but the Raiders were able to get some points off of offensive rebounds. Connor Weltzien and Ted Teske managed to score on the second chance opportunities.
The Timberwolves were led in scoring by Tyler Kleifgen, who had 15 including the first three of the game.
Junior Jayden Brieske added another 10 points, including the game winner in the final seconds.