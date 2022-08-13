Tomah football ready to turn the page in 2022

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW)- As they prepare for football season, the Tomah Timberwolves and second-year head coach Joe Protz are hoping to forget 2021 entirely.
Tomah struggled, to the tune of an 0-9 record, one year ago.
Returning players have a chip on their shoulder heading into the opener. They're hoping to channel some of frustration that comes from a winless season into some energy on the football field.
"We're hungry. I can tell (with) the players, there's no rearview. We're not looking back on last year--it's this year, it's a new season, new players, new effort, new energy," said Protz. "So just give it everything you got. We've got a lot of players who played varsity football as sophomores coming back as juniors, and a good group of seniors. So we're just excited to see what we have this year."
"I think we will do way better than last year," said senior offensive lineman J'Shaun Jester. "Energy is pretty high, we're all excited for this year. Ready to turn it around."
Tomah hosts Mauston on August 19th to open the season.