Tomah heading back to State

Hudson, Wis. (WXOW) The Tomah girls golf team is headed back to the WIAA State Tournament after capturing the Div. 1 Sectional title at Troy Burne GC.
Tomah (357) won by nine strokes over second place Stevens Point (368).
Both teams advance to State.
Holmen finished 7th.
Brin Neumann took second individually with a three-over par 75.
Teammate Amelia Zingler was third with a 78.
This is the fourth year in a row Tomah has qualified for State.
Find detailed results here: Hudson Results (wiaagolf.org)