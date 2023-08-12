 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tomah hoping to end rough patch in 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
TOMAH FB PREVIEW VO.jpg

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Tomah has had it rough over the last couple years, but the team is hard at work to become a winning program once again.

The Timberwolves went winless in 2021 and only got two wins last season. Head Coach Joe Protz tells News 19 that physicality and senior leadership is the strength of his team.

They have plenty of the latter. Tomah has 16 seniors and 15 returning starters. That's some of the highest numbers in the area.

Protz feels that will serve them wonders this year.

"It does great for team here," Protz said. "We got a lot of players who've played a lot of varsity football as sophomores and juniors. Got a lot of reps the last few years. Hopefully we can turn that into some wins this year and use their leadership on the field and off the field to get after it this season."

"I see that the team has been together for three or four years now," senior Andrew Rufeldt said. "Most of us have been playing since we were in elementary school. We're really close. We've been playing our whole lives. We got a lot of strengths, and we got some weaknesses but we'll get over them."

"We all have a big relationship," senior Logan Rufeldt said. "Everyone knows each other. We're all just good friends. We've all been playing together since middle school. We know each other, been with each other. We've grown on the field as a team overall."

The players add they are most looking forward to their matchups with rival Sparta as well as West Salem.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you