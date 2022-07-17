Tomah-Native Connor Prielipp Selected #48 Overall By Minnesota Twins

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW)- For the 2nd time in as many months, a Coulee-region athlete is picked near the top of the draft. Connor Prielipp, a Tomah graduate, was selected #48 overall by the Minnesota Twins on Sunday night.
Prielipp, a left-handed pitcher, played his college ball at Alabama, and earned the top spot in the rotation as a freshman in 2020. He didn't allow a single earned run in 21 innings pitched, piling up 35 strikeouts before Covid cut the season short.
An elbow injury led to Tommy John surgery in 2021, but Prielipp made a full recovery to pitch at the MLB Combine last month.
Prielipp was the Twins 2nd pick of the night. At #8 overall, Minnesota selected Cal Poly shortstop Brooks Lee.