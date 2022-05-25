Tomah riding high heading into Regional championship

Tomah, Wis. (WXOW) Wisconsin's prep softball teams will continue postseason play Thursday.
Several teams from the Coulee Region will be looking to punch their tickets to Sectionals, including the Tomah Timberwolves.
Tomah tore through the MVC this season in route to their second consecutive conference title.
They finished with an 11-1 conference record, scoring 141 runs in MVC play while giving up just 27.
After a shutout victory over Madison East in the Regional semifinals, the Timberwolves confidence level is at an all-time high.
"Winning so many games gives us the confidence, I feel like, to just play our hearts out and put it all out on the field. We really love the game, and upon winning games and loving the game, it just gives us confidence to play 100%," said senior Asha Eckelberg.
"We want to do better than last year. Last year, we got knocked off in the second round. So we've got to win on Thursday to do a little bit better than last year. But at the end of the day, if we play hard, we play well, win or lose we're okay with the results," said head coach Dan Wall.
Tomah will host Madison Memorial at 4:30 PM Thursday.