...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Tomah rolls to another Regional golf title; Holmen advances as well

Brin Neumann is the Div. 1 Regional Meet medalist

The Tomah girls golf team is at it again, ready to make another run at a trip to State.

The Timberwolves easily captured the team title by 35 strokes over second place Stevens Point in the Div. 1 Regional at Hiawatha Golf Course.

Brin Neumann was the meet medalist after shooting a 71.

Her teammates Payton Foster shot an 87 to take third overall.

Madeline Ewers had an 88 to place fifth.

Holmen also qualified for the Sectionals after taking third with a team total of 375.

Holmen was led by Emily Nelson who shot an 88.

Find complete details of the meet here:  Tomah Results (wiaagolf.org) 

