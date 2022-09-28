Tomah rolls to another Regional golf title; Holmen advances as well

Tomah, Wis. (WXOW) The Tomah girls golf team is at it again, ready to make another run at a trip to State.
The Timberwolves easily captured the team title by 35 strokes over second place Stevens Point in the Div. 1 Regional at Hiawatha Golf Course.
Brin Neumann was the meet medalist after shooting a 71.
Her teammates Payton Foster shot an 87 to take third overall.
Madeline Ewers had an 88 to place fifth.
Holmen also qualified for the Sectionals after taking third with a team total of 375.
Holmen was led by Emily Nelson who shot an 88.
Find complete details of the meet here: Tomah Results (wiaagolf.org)