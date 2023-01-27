Tomah senior Neumann commits to UW-Parkside for golf

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW)- After helping lead Tomah's girls golf team to a Top 10 state finish last fall, Brin Neumann will continue to hit the links in college.
The senior signed a letter of intent to compete at Division 2 UW-Parkside on Friday afternoon.
Neumann, who went to state every season of her high school career, will serve as a pioneer of sorts at Parkside.
The school is launching their women's team this fall, meaning Neumann will be part of the inaugural class of golfers.
"Definitely the recruitment process was a long one. It was a lot of decision-making. I definitely decided to look at Wisconsin schools primarily because of proximity and my familiarity with the courses," said Neumann. "I took a tour, and I loved the campus. From there, I weighed my options, and I just took a risk. I just took a jump. It's going to be a new, exciting thing that I'm going to figure out, and I'm going to be excited to do it."
Neumann becomes the second Tomah golfer to sign with a college program this year, joining teammate Amelia Zingler.