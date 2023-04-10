Tomah set to welcome North American 3 Hockey League team

Tomah, Wis. (WXOW) Junior hockey is coming back to the Coulee Region, this time in Tomah.
The North American 3 Hockey League has given approval to Pinnacle Hockey Group to begin play for the 2023-24 season.
The team will be called the Wisconsin Woodsmen and they will play at the Tomah Ice Center starting next fall.
Adam Keer and former Coulee Region Chill head coach Ryan Egan own Pinnacle Hockey Group and are leading the charge.
This will mark the return of the NA3HL to the area since the Chill last played at Green Island Ice Arena three years ago.