Tomah softball blanks Madison East 6-0 in Regional semis

  Updated
Tomah advances with 6-0 shutout over Madison East

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW)- Maddie Johnson was lights out on the mound, pitching seven scoreless innings, as the MVC regular season champion Tomah Timberwolves shut out Madison East 6-0 in the regional semi-finals on Tuesday evening. 

On offense, Tomah got some good performances from Olivia Wall, Loren Noth, Alexis Hagen, and Asha Eckelberg. All of them them either scored a run or knocked in a run for the Timberwolves. 

Tomah has another home game for the regional finals on Thursday, May 26th. They'll host Madison Memorial. 

