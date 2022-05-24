Tomah softball blanks Madison East 6-0 in Regional semis

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW)- Maddie Johnson was lights out on the mound, pitching seven scoreless innings, as the MVC regular season champion Tomah Timberwolves shut out Madison East 6-0 in the regional semi-finals on Tuesday evening.
On offense, Tomah got some good performances from Olivia Wall, Loren Noth, Alexis Hagen, and Asha Eckelberg. All of them them either scored a run or knocked in a run for the Timberwolves.
Tomah has another home game for the regional finals on Thursday, May 26th. They'll host Madison Memorial.